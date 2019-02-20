Pak Army, ISI supported Fidayeen attack: GoC

‘Forces were tracking JeM module soon after suicide bombing’
• Civilian traffic not allowed during convoy movement now
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 19:
The Pulwama suicide bombing on February 14 was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit with “active support from Pakistan Army and its Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI)”, a senior Indian Army officer said on Tuesday.
General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps, Lt General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said ever since the Fidayeen attack, forces were tracking the top JeM leadership in Kashmir.
“The CRPF convoy attack was carried out by JeM with active support of Pakistan Army and ISI. JeM commanders from Pakistan executed and coordinated the attack,” Dhillon said while addressing a joint press conference with IGP Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani, IG CRPF Zulfiqar Hassan and GoC victor force, J S Mathew.
On Thursday 40 CRPF men were killed and several injured when Jaish fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar rammed his explosive laden vehicle on CRPF bus on Srinagar-Jammu highway at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
According to IG CRPF, the Road Opening Parties (ROP) were well intact on the highway and it was a stray vehicle (bomber’s vehicle) that hit the CRPF bus.
“More than 22 forces companies were deployed on ROP duty on the highway,” he said.
About how Pak supported the Pulwama Fidayeen attack, GoC said, “Jaish is Pakistan Army’s baby and controlled by it and ISI.
“Jaish has admitted that their commander was killed. There is a 100 percent involvement of Pakistan in Pulwama Fidayeen attack,” he said.
Lt Gen Dhillon said Pulwama type car-bombing happened after long time in the Valley. “However, similar incidents have happened in Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.”
“Since JeM has started this modus operandi, we are keeping our all options open to deal with this modus operandi in future,” he said.
The GoC said since JeM leadership was on forces radar, the module was hit when outfit’s three militants were killed in a specific-intelligence-based anti-militancy operation on Monday.
He said the JeM leadership was killed in less than 100 hours after the Pulwama Fidayeen attack on CRPF bus on February 14.
Three militants including operational commander Kamran, Rashid alias Gazi, both Pakistanis and a local militant Hilal were killed in 18 -hour-long gunfight at Pinglena village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
Four Army men including a Major, a policeman and a civilian were also killed in the Pinglena gunfight. Nine other forces personnel including Brigadier Harbir Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police south Kashmir, Amit Kumar were also injured.
“Kamran was being handled by JeM in Pakistan in conjunction with Pak Army and ISI,” Lt Gen Dhillon said.
About reports on Gazi being an Afghan war veteran and impact on Kashmir after US withdrawal from Afghanistan, GoC said, “Kashmir may kitnay gazi ayay, kitnay gayay (Many Gazis came to Kashmir and left). There is nothing new in it. We will handle it, let any Gazi come.”
“Anyone coming to Kashmir with a gun will not get away and will be killed,” he said.
“Who was involved and what was role of each and every other player in the convoy attack is matter of investigation,” he said.
About how JeM militant were able to execute Fidayeen attack, he said this is matter of investigation and it is at the advance stage.
On whether RDX was used in Pulwama attack, Lt Gen Dhillion said, “We have leads and details, but I won’t share it as investigations are going on.”
GoC said the forces commanders are leading anti-militancy operations from the front.
“Brig Singh cut short his leave and returned to Kashmir and led the forces from the front in the Pinglena operation,” he said adding DIG south Kashmir also was leading front the front.
He said forces suffered casualties in Pinglana encounter as they were trying to avoid civilian casualties.
GoC refuted reports of forces’ harassment on highways, saying there was earlier no check on the civilian traffic movement.
“What happened earlier, led to this incident (Fidayeen attack). There is no thrashing incident. There are certain restrictions put on civilian traffic when convoy is moving,” he said.
He said now the civilian traffic is not allowed during convoy movement.
The decision to restrict civilian traffic on highways was taken in a high-level security meeting in Srinagar on February 15 after the Pulwama Fidayeen attack.
Lt Gen Dhillion said forces were trying to work out modalities so that no harassment or minimum delay is caused to civilian movement on highways.
“We are working on modalities and it will be passed to administration so that public can plan their moment only according to convoy movement,” he said.