Pak Army denies Indian claim of cross-LoC incursion

August 04, 2019 14:43:00 | Press Trust of India

The Pakistan Army has denied the Indian claim about action by Pakistani army regulars and militants across the Line of Control and that their bodies were lying on the Indian side.

The Indian Army Saturday said that it has foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five to seven intruders.

Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Saturday night denied the Indian claim as "mere propaganda" and said that India was "trying to divert attention of the world form the situation of Kashmir."

Similarly, the Foreign Office also issued a statement at about mid-night to reject the claims by India.

"We reject Indian allegations of cross-LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies," FO said.

Meanwhile, the sources in New Delhi said that the Pakistan Army has been asked to approach the Indian Army by raising white flags and take possession of bodies which are lying on the Indian side of the LoC.