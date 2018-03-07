Pak Army claims it shot down Indian drone

Get - On the Play Store.
With the treatment cost in private hospitals and nursing homes taking toll on the pockets of the patients, the state government Wednesday claimed that it is seriously considering regulation of rates in private hospitals and that fresh circular in this regard will be issued v...More
A 60-year-old old man was crushed to death after a police vehicle (Rakshak) hit him while retrieving from Delina area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district amid stone-pelting on Wednesday evening Official sources said that the elderly man namely Abdul Aziz Ahanger (60)...More
All examinations of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) scheduled onMarch 8have been postponed. Chairman JKPSC Latief Zaman Deva said that the new dates will be notified separately for these exams. Meanwhile, the KAS mains examination scheduled fortomorrowha...More
All the exams of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) will be held as per schedule onMarch 8 Public Relations Officer IUST, Aijaz Qureshi said that exam will be as per scheduletomorrow.More
University of Kashmir (KU) has suspended class workand postpones examinationonMarch 8 and 9 Officialssaid examinations scheduled to be held on March 8 and March 9, 2018, are postponed. “Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later.&rdqu...More
Chronic kidney disease in India is more common in women than in men, finds a survey by SRL Diagnostics. The survey showed that abnormalities in kidney function were an average of 11.36 per cent higher in women than in men (9.48%) It also showed that kidney function disorders...More
Chairman Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooqon Wednesdaydefied his “illegal” house arrest to lead a march towards Shopian but police prevented him and dozens of activists from moving ahead, spokesperson of the amalgam said. Before his arrest, Mirwaiz while ad...More
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelanion Wednesdaystrongly condemned the government for “forcibly disallowing” the JRL’s peaceful march to Shopian. He said repeated curbs, restrictions, arrests and detention of resistance leadership and activists...More
The candidates who are scheduled to appear in second paper of KAS Mains have expressed resentment against the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for announcing inappropriate timing and examination centres. The aspirants from far off districts like Kupwara, S...More
The government has decided to suspend the class work in all the schools and degree colleges for two days. The decision has been taken as a "precautionary measure to avoid law and order situation in Valley." "The class work will remain suspended on Thursday and Friday in all ...More
According to a communication of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, there is a danger of avalanches from March 07 to March 08 in avalanche prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Leh and Kargil districts of Kashmir Division. The deputy...More
Social networks across Sri Lanka were blocked on Wednesday by the government as around 600 troops were deployed in the central district of Kandy, where incidents of violence between Muslims and Buddhists continued for the third consecutive day despite a state of emergency. T...More
Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Jammu districts. Defence Ministry sources said here that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors....More
Curfew was re-imposed in Sri Lanka’s riot-hit Kandy district on Wednesday with immediate effect until further notice following reports of violence between majority Sinhala Buddhists and minority Muslims in other areas of the multi-ethnic district. The authorities on Tu...More
At least eight people were killed in a Mi-8 helicopter crash in south Russia's Chechnya Republic on Wednesday, authorities said. The aircraft reportedly belonged to the Border Guard Service, TASS news agency reported. "According to preliminary information, up to eight people...More
One in every three or 36 per cent of women in India receive sexual and inappropriate calls or SMS' at least once a week, a survey has found. Conducted by communication app Truecaller, the survey titled "Understanding the Impact of Harassment and Spam Calls on Women", showed ...More
The Supreme Court today directed the CBSE not to make Aadhaar number mandatory for enrolment of students appearing in NEET 2018 and other all-India exams.A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the CBSE to upload the information on their ...More
Turkey, Russia, and Iran will participate in what would be a trilateral summit at Istanbul onApril 4, according to diplomatic sources. The summit is planned to be held after the hosting of Turkey-Russia High-Level Cooperation Council (UDIK) onApril 3, an intergovernmental c...More
After State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank has increased its marginal cost of fund based lending rate — the benchmark rate to which all the loans are linked. The second largest private sector lender has increased the one year MCLR by 10 bps to 8.30%, according...More
Supreme Court lawyer Ankur Sharma Wednesday said that the Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti recently in a high-level review of the meeting Tribal Affairs Department has taken certain decisions to facilitate “Islamic Jihadist agenda”. “You have hea...More
Students of Kashmir University (KU) on Wednesday staged strong protest demonstrations against the civilian killings by the army in Shopian last week. Reports said that scores of students of Zakura campus took out a protest march from the hostel up to Zakura crossing. The stu...More
The Pakistan Army has claimed that it shot down an Indian "spy drone" in Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir after it entered its airspace. The Pakistan military in a statement overnight also said its troops retrieved the wreckage. "Pakistan Army tro...More
Google has added more than 20 languages to its virtual keyboard app Gboard that include Chinese, both the traditional and simplified versions, and Korean. The tech giant is also adding support for lesser-known languages. "Though today's update includes some of the world's mo...More
Police today detained chairman of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as he tried to march towards Shopian town in south Kashmir to protest against the killings in the firing incident on Sunday night.Mirwaiz and his supporters came out of the Hurriyat leader's Nigeen res...More
Police on Wednesday recovered a body of 9-year-old boy under mysterious conditions in border district of Samba in Jammu region. The victim has been identified as Sonu son of Kuldeep of village Meen Sarkar who was missing from house during intervening night of 5-6 March, 2018...More
An army man committed suicide by shooting self with his service rifle in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district today wee hours, police said. “Sepoy Birender Sinha (27), of 30 Rashtriya Rifles today morning shoots himself at army headquarters camp in La...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding vandalism of statues of various leaders in different parts of the country. The Prime Minister has strongly disapproved incidents of vandalism reported from certain parts of the country. Incident...More
India is keen to collaborate with other nations on 5G to cement its position as a “leader” in refinement and adoption of this emerging and important technology, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha has said Speaking at the Convergence India 2018, Sinha termed 5G “o...More
Indian-American Saila Kariat, who has made her directing debut with "The Valley", says the US -- where a debate on immigrants has been raging -- is going "backwards" under the leadership of President Donald Trump. "Starting as a child, I immigrated from US-India-Canada-US, s...More
A complete shutdown is being observed across the Valley to protest against the shifting of inmates from Srinagar’s central jail to outside jails and Shopian civilian killings. The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called ...More
A 15-year-old boy died due to electric shock inside his home at Malikpora area Hajin town in district Bandipora on Wednesday. Identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Malik son of Ghulam Nabi Malik of Malikpora Hajin, Bandipora died due to the electric shock when he repairing an electric ...More
India has 121 billionaires -- 19 more than last year -- making them the third largest group of the ultra-rich after those from the US and China, according to Forbes, the business magazine that produces an annual list. Mukesh Ambani, the energy and petrochemicals magnate, who...More
High-level representatives from Russia, Iran and Turkey are to meet in the Kazakh capital on March 16 to discuss the seven-year-long Syrian war, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday. The Russian and Iranian embassies in Astana told Efe that their countries' For...More
Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Wednesday to prevent JRL march to Shopian town. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for the march to the south Kashmir town to express ...More
