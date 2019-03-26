About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 26, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

Pak approves plan to open Sharda Peeth in PaK

The Pakistan government on Monday approved a proposal to establish a corridor that will allow Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Sharda Peeth, an ancient Hindu temple and cultural site in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), according to a media report.
The Sharda Peeth corridor, when opened, will be the second religious tract after Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan-controlled territory that will connect the two neighbouring nations.
India had already sent a proposal to Pakistan to open the temple corridor, the Express Tribune reported quoting sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"After Kartarpur, a piece of big news is in the offing for Hindus. Some of the government officials will visit the area and will later submit a report to the prime minister," the sources said.
When asked to comment on the development, official sources in New Delhi said India had made this request several times as part of the Composite Dialogue between India and Pakistan. The proposal was made keeping in mind the wishes and the religious sentiments of the people, they said.
Established in 237 B.C. during the reign of Emperor Ashoka, the 5,000-year-old Sharada Peeth is an abandoned temple and ancient centre of learning dedicated to the Hindu goddess of learning. Between the 6th and 12th centuries C.E, Sharada Peeth was one of the foremost temple universities of the Indian subcontinent.
It is also one of the three famous holy sites for Kashmiri Pandits, the other two being the Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag and the Amarnath temple.
Kashmiri Pandit organisations have been demanding opening of the Sharda Peeth corridor for many years now.
"Pakistan has decided to open the Sharda temple. Work on the project will start from the current year after which Hindus in Pakistan will also be able to visit the site," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar said.
"I am going to visit the place in a couple of days. I will also send a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.
In November last year, the Pakistani premier had laid the foundation stone for the 4-km Kartarpur corridor at Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.
The corridor is expected to be completed by 2019 and will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur -- the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev -- with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

 

 

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Modi to address rally in Jammu on March 28

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 26, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

Pak approves plan to open Sharda Peeth in PaK

              

The Pakistan government on Monday approved a proposal to establish a corridor that will allow Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Sharda Peeth, an ancient Hindu temple and cultural site in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), according to a media report.
The Sharda Peeth corridor, when opened, will be the second religious tract after Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan-controlled territory that will connect the two neighbouring nations.
India had already sent a proposal to Pakistan to open the temple corridor, the Express Tribune reported quoting sources in Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"After Kartarpur, a piece of big news is in the offing for Hindus. Some of the government officials will visit the area and will later submit a report to the prime minister," the sources said.
When asked to comment on the development, official sources in New Delhi said India had made this request several times as part of the Composite Dialogue between India and Pakistan. The proposal was made keeping in mind the wishes and the religious sentiments of the people, they said.
Established in 237 B.C. during the reign of Emperor Ashoka, the 5,000-year-old Sharada Peeth is an abandoned temple and ancient centre of learning dedicated to the Hindu goddess of learning. Between the 6th and 12th centuries C.E, Sharada Peeth was one of the foremost temple universities of the Indian subcontinent.
It is also one of the three famous holy sites for Kashmiri Pandits, the other two being the Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag and the Amarnath temple.
Kashmiri Pandit organisations have been demanding opening of the Sharda Peeth corridor for many years now.
"Pakistan has decided to open the Sharda temple. Work on the project will start from the current year after which Hindus in Pakistan will also be able to visit the site," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar said.
"I am going to visit the place in a couple of days. I will also send a report to Prime Minister Imran Khan," he added.
In November last year, the Pakistani premier had laid the foundation stone for the 4-km Kartarpur corridor at Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.
The corridor is expected to be completed by 2019 and will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur -- the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev -- with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;