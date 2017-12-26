Pak allows Jadhav’s family to meet him

AgenciesIslamabad, Dec 25:
The mother and wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav met him at the Pakistan Foreign Office here, but with a glass panel separating them and spoke to them through an intercom.
The Pakistan Foreign Office released photos of Jadhav, who is on death row, meeting his family after a gap of 22 months.
The meeting started at 2.18 p.m. and was still in progress, according to the Foreign Office.
Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh, who accompanied Jadhav's family, was seen watching the reunion from a distance.
Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal tweeted images showing Jadhav speaking to his mother Avanti and wife through an intercom with a glass panel separating them.
Before the meeting, the security check of the family was performed.
“Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” Faisal tweeted.
This is the first meeting between Jadhav, who was convicted of espionage, and his family since his arrest on March 3 last year.
“The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan. We honour our commitments,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal earlier tweeted along with a picture of the visitors.
From Pakistan’s side, Foreign Office Director India Dr Fareha Bugti was present at the meeting.
The wife and mother greeted the media persons after arrival but refused to respond to their questions.
Jadhav’s family arrived at the ministry after a stop at the Indian High Commission where they stayed for half an hour.
Jadhav was at the ministry before his family arrived. It was not known where he had been kept before being transported to the foreign ministry.
The two women arrived in the capital via Dubai in a commercial flight and are expected to leave soon after the meeting.
Strict security measures are in place at the ministry, officials said.
TV footage showed a convoy of around seven vehicles escorting Jadhav’s family in the city.
Police and paramilitary security forces, including sharpshooters, were deployed at the ministry to deal with any untoward security situation, they said.
Roads leading to the Constitution Avenue, on which the ministry is located, were closed for traffic. Special security passes were issued for those visiting the Foreign Office, the officials added.
The mother and wife of Jadhav were being provided with a meeting with him in the light of “Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds,” Faisal had earlier said.
Pakistan on December 20 issued visa to Jadhav’s wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him.
Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it.
Pakistan says its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran.
India, however, claims that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.
0 Comment(s)