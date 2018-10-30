Pak admin hqrs shelled opposite Poonch: Army

Nazim Ali ManhasPoonch, Oct 29:
A day after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said “peace did not mean no war”, Indian Army targeted Pakistan military administration headquarters in Pakistan administered Kashmir, Army said Monday.
“In this retaliatory action, Army used shells to hit administrative headquarters,” sources in the Army said.
The Army sources said besides the administrative headquarters, some other locations including launch pads were hit in this action.
“The action was taken by the Army after the October 23 act in which Pakistan carried out attack on Poonch brigade headquarter and another Army location in Poonch,” they said.
The Army sources said earlier, Pakistan Army had shelled Poonch and Jhallas areas.
The Army retaliated in the Khuiratta and Samani areas of PaK, they said.
“The Pakistani Army had shelled the brigade headquarters and other Indian military formations in Poonch on October 23,” the Army sources said. “The Indian Army has sent a strong signal by firing at Pakistani army administrative headquarters... and the residents of border villages also reported that they could see smoke emanating."
They said following the shelling in Poonch, the Army had in its “strong signal” to Pakistan, fired on its army administrative headquarters in PaK.
The Army sources said against more than 138 fatal casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the area in 2017, the numbers reduced to half till May 2018 after the Pakistan was forced to request for a ceasefire in the face of mounting deaths and injuries.
They highlighted the recent killing of two Pakistan Border Action Team personnel in the Sunderbani sector on October 21 and the India’s refusal to accept their bodies.