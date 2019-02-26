About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Pak accuses Indian Air Force of violating LoC

Published at February 26, 2019 10:12 AM 0Comment(s)3933views


Press Trust of India

Islamabad

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector.

"Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

The allegation came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad group that killed 40 CRPF men in Pulwama district.

