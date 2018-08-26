Paintings of Past: Artworks showcase cultural landscape of Downtown

2-day art exhibition begins in Srinagar
2-day art exhibition begins in Srinagar
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, August 25:
An exhibition of more than 100 paintings depicting cultural landscape of Kashmir with special reference to Downtown ‘Sher-e-Khas’ begins in Srinagar.
Inaugurated by Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal, Sri Pratap College (SP) two-day exhibition of paintings by Iftekhar went underway Saturday at S.P College, Srinagar.
Iftekhar Ahmad Wani, who is an MBA in International Marketing and also a soft skilled trainer works as an Industrial Marketing Specialist in Saudi Arabia. He considers painting as his hobby.
“My paintings mostly portray Kashmir, its landscape and culture because I want people to be happy and relive the moments whenever they go through my paintings,” Wani said.
Having started a series recently as a ‘Tribute to Sher-e-Khas’, Wani stated that he makes all his paintings in Saudi Arabia and he always desires whenever he visits Kashmir people should enjoy, cherish after going through paintings.
“Living in a conflict zone at times gets over a person and people here desperately need a healing touch that is the main reason for me to make people feel better as I only depict the beauty, culture, traditions through my paintings,” he said.
Expressing his delight over the response he said that it is wonderful that youth, in particular, are making their way in large numbers that please him as his only motive is to make the future generation aware about the culture in Kashmir.
Talking about his experience of working in Saudi Arabia, Wani said that he gets invitations for participating in the exhibitions from the Saudi government.
“Whenever I get invited there I usually choose Kashmir as my subject and want people to visit this iconic place through my paintings. At times people love my work and receive a positive response as they literally want to visit after going through my paintings that motivates me,” he added.
M.A Mehboob, a Visitor and a Former HOD Painting Department at Institute of Music and Fine Arts, KU told Rising Kashmir that these painting activities should be held on regular intervals in the valley.
“It’s not mandatory that an individual has to be the member of Fine Arts for painting, passion speaks volumes and one can live his dream, passion by doing whatever he feels good at so these things should be regularized here,” Mehboob said.
Talking about paintings at the exhibition, Mehboob asserted that these paintings are the realistic approach and the artist has chosen Kashmir as a landscape that really is appreciable and people do get attracted to these kinds of paintings.
Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal S.P College while talking to Rising Kashmir said that the exhibition will definitely help in evolving the culture of painting in Kashmir.
“I am pleased to see that the artist has depicted the real culture of life and particularly he has chosen some places of religious and historical importance,” Khan said.
Khan said that also some places of environmental concern have been depicted beautifully as the Tangmarg road that used to be covered by trees on both the sides gave a feeling of passing through a tunnel but that has vanished now.
“Besides this, the artist has taken a deep interest in depicting the present situation of our Dal Lake, other pictures depict real Kashmiri culture like the dresses, places, architectural structures particularly the old city so these things appear nostalgic and appealing,” he said.
He further added that the thing that can be drawn out from these paintings is that people should come out happy; reliving their memories as there is nothing unpleasant about any of these paintings.
musaibmehraj007@gmail.com