Painting, essay competition held at Keegam

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) Shopian in collaboration with Education Department today organized painting, debate and essay competition at Higher Secondary School Keegam here.

Chairman District Legal Services Authority Shopian, Ashok Kumar Shavan was the chief guest on the occasion.

About 100 students from different schools participated in the programme titled “Water Conservation and Child abuse”.

Among others, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Shopian, Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee Shopian, Deputy Chief Education Officer Shopian, Principal HSS Keegam, President Bar Association Shopian besides students of various schools and other staff members were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DLSA appreciated the students for exhibiting their talent in all three formats.

Chairman TLSC Shopian, Abdul Qayoom Wani extended good wishes to students, teachers, guests and all those present on the occasion. Later, students were given prizes for their performances by the Chief Guest.

