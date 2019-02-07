About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Road Safety Week

Painting competition organised at Bandipora

Published at February 07, 2019


Bandipora, February 06:

 In order to draw attention towards road safety measures and to generate awareness among the common masses about the importance of traffic rules and regulations in connection with 30th Road Safety Week 2019 celebration, a painting competition was organized by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), on the theme “"Road safety- Protection to life " at Sheri Kashmir Sports Stadium Bandipora.
Assistant Regional Transport Officer Bandipora Moazam Ali was the chief guest on the occasion. More than 40 students of class 6th to 10th from different government, as well as private educational institutes of district Bandipora, participated in the painting competition.
While addressing the students, the chief guest appreciated students for participating in the painting competition to highlight the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations through their artwork and to inculcate the habit of Road Safety rules through tender minds and was pleased with fine arts displayed by the young mind.

 

