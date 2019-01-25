About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Painting competition held at Doda

Published at January 25, 2019 12:00 AM 0Comment(s)339views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, JANUARY 24:

 In continuation to the series of activities being held under BatiBachaoBatiParao (BBBP) scheme, a painting competition was organized on Thursday at Government Higher Secondary School Doda in which about 65 girl students participated.
As per an official, the students from various educational institutions of Doda participated in the competition on the theme ‘Save Girl Child Educate Girl Child’.
District Level Task Force Committee constituted under BatiBachaoBatiPadao scheme under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Doda, Anshul Garg, has drawn a schedule of weeklong activities to celebrate Girl Child Day, the official added.
The painting competition was organized by Chief Education Officer Doda Mohammad Sharief Chowdhary and District Education planning Officer Doda Mohammad Ayaz Mugal under the guidance of DDC Doda and supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner DodaKishori Lal Sharma, the official added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top