Painting competition held at Doda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 24:
In continuation to the series of activities being held under BatiBachaoBatiParao (BBBP) scheme, a painting competition was organized on Thursday at Government Higher Secondary School Doda in which about 65 girl students participated.
As per an official, the students from various educational institutions of Doda participated in the competition on the theme ‘Save Girl Child Educate Girl Child’.
District Level Task Force Committee constituted under BatiBachaoBatiPadao scheme under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Doda, Anshul Garg, has drawn a schedule of weeklong activities to celebrate Girl Child Day, the official added.
The painting competition was organized by Chief Education Officer Doda Mohammad Sharief Chowdhary and District Education planning Officer Doda Mohammad Ayaz Mugal under the guidance of DDC Doda and supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner DodaKishori Lal Sharma, the official added.