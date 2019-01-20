Pained to hear a woman forced to deliver on road: Mir

Srinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, has expressed concern after a woman was allegedly forced to leave tertiary care maternity, Lal Ded hospital and deliver her baby on road and described the incident as shameful, deplorable and unfortunate.
Expressing anguish over this tragic incident, Mir hoped that the State administration especially the helmsmen in Health Department would take strong notice of this shameful incident—taking effective measures to reform the health sector in the State.
“Government should ensure that no other lady is forced to turn away and deliver on roads,” Mir added. “I personally feel that such type of behavior on the part of on duty medicos in the hospital was disturbing amounts to gross negligence, which was against human values,” Mir said.