Paid and unpaid activities for production

Altaf Hussain Haji
According to an international definition, unpaid work refers to the production of goods or services that are consumed within or outside a household, but not for sale in the market.
On the other side an activity that is considered as work if a third person could be paid to do a certain activity. There are various paid and unpaid activities done by participation of women, men and household or group of persons.
These activities play an important role in development processes of individual, society and wellbeing. These activities are difficult to quantify in terms of volume or figures.
The statisticians, researchers and experts try to quantify such activities in the statistical form and succeeded in quantifying them in terms of time use which we called Time Use Statistics (TUS).
The Time Use Statistics by the classification of paid and unpaid activities that are observed within or outside a household with the conditions that the production of goods and service for only households and not for sale in the market.
There are lots of activities which showed production of goods and services within or outside a household. These activities of individuals, households or establishments are either paid or unpaid. There is time spent on these activities for production of good and services.
The international classification of such activities for Time Use Statistics, came into existence by 2016. It is called the ICATUS, 2016. The paid and unpaid activities is classified into nine major divisions namely:
- Employment and related activities
- Production of goods for own final use
- Unpaid domestic services for household members
- Unpaid caregiving services for household members
- Unpaid volunteer, trainee and other unpaid work
- Learning
- Socializing and communication, community participations and religious practice
- Culture, leisure, mass-media and sports practise and
- Self-care and maintenance
These major activities are further classified into division and groups. Here I pointed some activities which are mentioned in Time Use Statistics by ICATUS, 2016 which will give idea of unpaid and paid activities for production of goods and service for household.
Seeking employment, setting up a business, travelling for employment, vending and trading of goods in household enterprises etc. are some examples of employment and related activities.
The growing crops, kitchen gardening, farming of animals, hunting of animals, gathering of wild products, fishing, aquaculture, making and processing for goods etc. for own final use are some examples of production of good for own final use.
The indoor cleaning. Outdoor cleaning, disposal of garbage, serving meals, preparing meals, storing, arranging, preserving food stocks, pet care, shopping, etc. are some examples of unpaid domestic services for household members.
The childcare, playing with children, care for dependent adults etc. are some examples of unpaid caregiving services for household members. The volunteer works such as preparing of meals, serving of meals, office and administrative work, repair of roads, repair of water supply, cleaning of office, trainee work etc. are examples of unpaid volunteer, trainee and other unpaid work.
The formal education, homework, additional study, non-formal education, self-study etc., are examples of learning. The socialising, getting together, reading mails, writing mails, participation in community social functions (music, dances and other cultural programmes), private prayer, meditation, etc. are examples of socializing and communication, community participation and religious practices.
The listening of radio, watching videos, watching television, attendances at parks, gardens and sport events etc. are some examples of the Culture, leisure, mass-media and sports practice.
The eating meals, drinking water, milk and juices, taking tea and coffee, sleep, personal hygiene and care, sleeplessness, medical care etc. are some example Self-care and maintenance.
As the ICATUS provides a framework with standardized concepts and definitions for the systematic dissemination of internationally comparable Time Use Statistics, regardless of the type of instruments used for data collection.
ICATUS can further be used to guide the collection of time use data, or be adapted into countries, classifications reflecting national context and needs.
In the month of September 2018, Union cabinet of government of India approved to conduct of Time Use Survey through National Sample Survey office (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme implantation, government of India under the guidelines by UNDP for International Classification of Activities for Time Use Statistics (ICATUS) 2016. It will be first time in the history of statistical system of India to conduct Time Uses Survey.
The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), Field Operations Division, Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation is given mandate to conduct Time Uses Survey from January, 2019 onwards for complete one year and will be conducted after every three years regularly. The period of the survey is for one year starting from January, 2019 to December, 2019.
This survey will collect detailed information on how individuals spend their time on paid activities, unpaid activities, learning, socializing, leisure activities, self-care activities, etc.
The most aim of Time use Survey is to improve the visibility of women’s unpaid work and its importance to the economy, they also tackle issues of particular interest in national or regional contexts.
The main objective of Time Use Survey (TUS) is to collect data on time dispositions of household members. Further Time Use Survey is an area of survey introduced in response to demands from various stakeholders.
The All India workshop of trainers for Time Use Survey was already conducted at Guwahati, Assam in the last week of the September,2018 in which all officers and field experts of NSSO were invited for discussion of the concepts and definition of conducting Time Use Survey.
It is the first survey of its kind to be conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The NSSO has been conducting various other socio-economic surveys employing scientific methods since 1950.
It has been instrumental in developing a strong database on various Socio-Economic parameters through its countrywide sample surveys, which have helped the Central as well as State Governments in development planning and policy formulations.
The various agencies in India and abroad are utilizing the NSS data for estimation of poverty, construction of price indices, assessing impact of various programmes on pattern and level of household consumption expenditure, employment-unemployment situation, condition of agricultural households, migration, utilization of health and education services, etc.
Also the enterprise surveys conducted by the NSSO provide database on non-agricultural enterprises, which is used for estimation of National Income, Gross Fixed Capital Formation, input-output analysis, etc. at both National and State level, besides providing information on the economic conditions of enterprises working in manufacturing, trade and services in un-organised/un-incorporated sector.
The Time Use Statistics (TUS) is a new tool for understanding economic and social systems is under the way now which will be useful for development and wellbeing. The time use survey data has a purpose of social and economic policies which depends at least three things, namely:
- How social and economic systems operate
- The past, current and future evolution of systems under present and proposed policies
- The impact of policies on households and people (women, men and children)
The reliable, tested, knowledge of these three things has been and is extremely difficult to obtain. However, with the advancement time use survey especially the development of social and economic statistics, a broad understanding of the ways in which social and economic systems operate in different environments will be accumulated.
The success of these surveys depends, to a great extent, on the quality of the response from public in providing right information.
The field officials may be approaching public for volunteering information. It is mentioned here that without cooperation and necessary help from public, it will not be possible to get required reliable data.
The Government, therefore, appeals to extend kind cooperation to officers approaching for Time Use Survey and other important surveys and to spare some valuable time to provide them correct and complete information for state and national building.
altafhh@rediffmail.com
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division) Regional office, Srinagar
BOX
The success of surveys dependson the quality of the response from public in providing right information