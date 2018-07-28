Pahari newspaper ‘Voice of Hills’ launched

Special issue dedicated to RK founder
Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 27:
Zubair Qureshi, from Waliwar Ganderbal has launched first Pahari newspaper, ‘Voice of Hills’ in Jammu and Kashmir and has fulfilled his grandfather’s dream.
Earlier this month, in memory of late Dr Shujaat Bukhari, the special issue of the newspaper was unveiled during a crowded ceremony in Srinagar.
26-year-old Qureshi said the dream of Pahari language newspaper had already stuck in his mind. He is now Editor-in-Chief of the monthly newspaper and said the publication will be cover all the issues of Pahari community
“It will serve as a bridge between the community and the government,” he said.
Qureshi’s grandfather, Noor-ul-Haq Qureshi is currently living in Pakistan-administered-Kashmir (PaK), was the founder and chairman of All J&K Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum (APCWF).
“It was my grandfather’s dream to start a newspaper for the Pahari community because local newspapers that time were not providing space to the issues of pahari community,’ said Qureshi.
After completing Masters in Urdu from Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Qureshi did Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from IGNOU and started writing for different newspapers in Srinagar.
He says it was his moral duty to contribute for Pahari community.
“Our monthly newspaper will try to highlight these issues and will promote Pahari literature and its culture through this medium,” he said.
The 16-page tabloid newspaper dedicates its pages to different categories including special pages on Pahari literature and culture.
