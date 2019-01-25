Pahari community gets reservation

Guv gives assent to JK Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014
Guv gives assent to JK Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 24:
Governor, Satya Pal Malik Thursday give his assent to the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014, providing reservation to the persons belonging to Pahari community, clan or tribe having distinct cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity, in the government jobs.
The amendment provides for addition of a separate category of the persons belonging to Pahari community, clan or tribe having distinct, cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity among the Socially and Educationally Backward classes (other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes).
The methodology and authority for identification of Pahari Community shall be notified by the government.
Because of the remoteness and inaccessibility of the areas of their residence, the Pahari community has historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness.
On one hand, they are not able to compete with other sections of the society who are better placed in terms of socio-economic position as also in terms of access to services like Education and Health Care due to above mentioned disadvantages. On the other hand, the Pahari People are not able to derive any benefit even at the lower rung in respect of getting employment.
The welfare legislation is aimed at providing job opportunities to the Pahari people residing in backward areas of the state. This was a long pending demand of the people belonging to this group and will go a long way in improving their status, educational and job opportunities.