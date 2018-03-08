Pahari activist Mian Hidayatulah Qureshi passes away

Sahil MaqboolSrinagar
Renowned social worker and Pahari activist Mian Hidayatulah Qureshi breathed his last at Tangdhar Karnah late last evening. He was 90.
Mina Hidayatullah was the elder brother of Mian Karim Ullah Qureshi, Mian Noorullah Qureshi (Poineers of Pajari Moment in J&K) and father of Mian Iftikhar Qureshi and grandfather of broadcaster Zubair Qureshi.
His death was mourned by the Pahari writers, intellectuals across the state in general and the people of Karnah valley in particular.
Qureshi was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Tangdhar, where a large number of people participated in his funeral.
A joint obituary meeting was called by J&K Pahari Literary Foundation and Pahari writers and artists Association at Pahari section of J&K Academy of art, culture and languages at Lal Mandi Srinagar and paid rich tribute to the departed soul.
