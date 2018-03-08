Pahari activist Hidayatulah Qureshi passes away

Srinagar:
Renowned social worker and Pahari activist Mian Hidayatulah Qureshi breathed his last at Tangdhar Karnah late last evening.
He was 90.
Mian Hidayatullah was elder brother of Mian Karim Ullah Qureshi, Mian Noorullah Qureshi (Poineers of Pajari Moment in J&K) Father of Mian Iftikhar Qureshi and Grandfather of Broadcaster Zubair Qureshi.
His death was mourned by the Pahari writers, intellectuals across the state in particular and the people of Karnah valley in general.
He was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Tangdhar, where a large number of people participated in his funeral.
A joint obituary meeting was called by J&K Pahari Literary Foundation and Pahari writers and artists Association at Pahari section of J&K Academy of art, culture and languages at Lal Mandi Srinagar this afternoon, where scores of Pahari writers, including Mohammad Ayub Nayeem, Sahil Maqbool and Parvez Manoos paid rich tribute to the departed soul.
Similar meeting was held at Jammu office, where Dr Mirza Farooq Anwar and Abdul Wahid Manhas paid tributes to the deceased and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
