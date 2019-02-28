PAF targets 5 places in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi

Bomb explosions cause no major damage
Army man killed in road mishap, 4 persons wounded
Bomb explosions cause no major damage
Nazim Ali ManhasMendhar / Jammu, Feb 27:
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets targeted five places in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi but the bomb explosions did not cause any major damage.
However, an Army man died in a road accident and four persons were wounded.
Frontiers with Pakistan are already hot after the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and hit some areas in Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) and Pakistan, leading to escalation of tension between the two nuclear neighbours, ahead of the parliamentary polls and assembly polls in Jammu Kashmir.
Even as Indian Army was on a ‘very high alert’, PAF targeted five places in border areas and dropped bombs close to military installations.
At 10 am, PAF jets carried a sudden attack in Narian area close to the Line of Control (LoC), in Bimber Gali in Nowshera in Rajouri district and Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district and dropped bombs.
However, there was no report of any damage.
Sources said in Narian area of Nowshera, PAF jets dropped bombs close to the security installations as they missed the target.
In Manjakote, which is close to Bimber Gali, sources said a 9-year-old-girl was wounded with splinter injuries and her condition is stated to be stable and out of danger.
As per the sources, the PAF fighter jets flew from Mendhar toward Dharana on their return to PaK.
In Tota Gali in Mendhar tehsil, sources said when PAF jets carried out an attack in Mendhar, a military convey was passing though a road when it met a road mishap in which one Army man died.
Meanwhile, an IAF jet crashed close to Nowshera and its pilot went missing during the air raid of Pakistan’s fighter jets.
“One PAF fighter jet was intercepted in air by the IAF close to LoC in Nowshera in Rajouri district. As the Pakistan jet tried to cross the LoC, Indian jet challenged it during which the MiG fighter jet crashed and its pilot went missing,” the sources said.
In Reasi at Charana, sources said one person was wounded in an explosion following a bomb fired by PAF jets.
Meanwhile, troops, especially Army and Indian Air Force have been put on “very high alert” on the International Border.