About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

PAF targeted India's military installations, bid foiled: MEA

Published at February 28, 2019 01:39 AM 0Comment(s)507views

MIG fighter jet shot down, pilot missing; Pak jet also shot down: MEA


PAF targeted India

Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Feb 27:

Accusing Pakistan Air Force of targeting Indian military installations, India on Wednesday said the attack was “foiled successfully” but one MIG fighter jet was shot down in the aerial confrontation and a pilot is "missing in action".
In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are also being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.
“Against the Indian counter-terrorism action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.
He said Pakistan Air Force action was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly.
"In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.
Both officials did not take any questions from the media.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top