PAF targeted India's military installations, bid foiled: MEA

MIG fighter jet shot down, pilot missing; Pak jet also shot down: MEA
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Feb 27:
Accusing Pakistan Air Force of targeting Indian military installations, India on Wednesday said the attack was “foiled successfully” but one MIG fighter jet was shot down in the aerial confrontation and a pilot is "missing in action".
In a very brief press statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said details are also being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.
“Against the Indian counter-terrorism action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.
He said Pakistan Air Force action was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly.
"In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.
Both officials did not take any questions from the media.