Paddy fields are playgrounds in Budgam

Budgam, 23 February:
Budgam, 23 February:
Mukhtar Dar.
Contrary to the tall claims of government to promote sports in Jammu and Kashmir state, hundreds of the sports persons of central Kashmir’s Budgam district are being deprived of any proper sports field.
Due to lack of playgrounds in Budgam, players can be seen playing on paddy fields.
These paddy fields are not feasible for playing and can be sometimes cause injuries to the players.
Tariq Ahmad Magray , a resident of Hukhlatri, who is voluntarily organising and providing his paddy land for playing Cricket tournament during winter season said he has leveled his paddy fields to tide over bumps for cricket matches.
“Around 36 teams coming from different areas of Budgam and Srinagar are taking part in this tournament every year,” says Tariq.
Ghulam Rasool Parray said thousands of spectators irrespective of gender came to see the finals of last tournament showing love of people towards cricket.
They urged State Sports Council to find a proper field and develop cricket stadium in the district.
“Sports is recreational activities which can prevent youth from the menace of drug abuses. But government is not interested to promote sports,” said Firdous Ahmad, a teacher.
Another cricketer Manzoor Ahmad said they have to move to Srinagar to play cricket.
“We are going to play in other districts especially Srinagar which costs us money. Most of the players can’t afford,” Munzoor adds.
Locals has sought intervention of the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for providing the them basic sports facilitates.
0 Comment(s)