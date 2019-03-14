Owaisi ridicules NDA Govt over 3-phase Anantnag polls

March 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi took potshots at the BJP-led NDA government over holding polling in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir over three phases.

"Have you ever heard that election to a parliament seat would be held in three days, in three phases... there are four districts in Anantnag. Two districts in one phase, one district in second phase and one district in third phase. Wah Modiji Wah. What have you made of Kashmir. Because of your governance, the election of a parliament seat is held in three phases," he said addressing a gathering here Tuesday night.

The BJP was in power in the state in partnership with the PDP and it has been Governor’s rule since the BJP-PDP government fell, he said.

Owaisi said though Assembly polls are due in Jammu and Kashmir, it could not be held as the Election Commission expressed inability as the situation is bad.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was dissolved in November last year, months after the Mehbooba Mufti-headed government in the state fell following the BJP withdrawing support to it in June.

The Election Commission decided to announce the schedule for only Lok Sabha polls in the state and not for the assembly elections due to inputs it had received from authorities on constraint of availability of central forces for enforcing security in the wake of recent violence, according to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.