Owaisi attacks Modi over Pragya Singh Thakur's comments

May 18, 2019 |

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments that he would never forgive BJP candidate in Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

"Your drama, though, has to stop. This culture of demeaning every national icon & institution was started by you.Sadhvi is taking it to its logical end. After all, dont you have Godse's conspirators portrait in your office?," Owaisi tweeted.

Modi Friday said he would never forgive Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling his assassin Nathuram Godse a true patriot.

Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, also attacked Modi in two other tweets on the press conference addressed by the latter.

"@PMOIndia nice presser.

It'd have been better if you actually took questions, instead of just sitting there. You were all about that DEEDAR but not about answering questions But sure, everyone has to start somewhere: " he said.

"In Hyderabad, we have MUNH DIKHAYI ceremony for newlywed couples. Was @PMOIndia silent like he, too is likely to leave?," he asked.