Owais bags 3rd in Bodybuilding competition

Published at July 31, 2018


Srinagar:

Srinagar: Owais Ahmad Dar, secured 3rd position in Sunday's 4th Men's Physique Sports competition which is part of the Mr Kashmir 2018 event.
Dar who hails from uptown's Natipora area in Srinagar has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.
"I always try to give my best shot in whatever I pursue. I have always tried to find my limits and then set new ones," Dar said after his coronation during the Sunday's event.
Meanwhile, Umer Farooq clinched "Mr. Kashmir 2018" title while as Syed Saad won 4th Men's Physique 2018.

 

