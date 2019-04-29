Overprescribing of Antibiotics: A Major health Concern

April 29, 2019 | Parvaiz Muzaffar

Antibiotics are important class of medication. It would be complex to overdo the benefits of penicillin and other antibiotics in treating bacterial infections, preventing the spread of disease and reducing serious complications of disease. But their excessive use may lead to numerous problems like disease severity & antibiotic resistance despite worldwide accord that antibiotic overprescribing is a trouble; the practice continues to irk us. Antibiotic use whether appropriate or not, has been connected to growing rates of antimicrobial resistance, disturbance of the gut microbiome leading to Clostridium difficile infections, allergic reactions, and increased health care costs. And yet, physicians continue to overprescribe this class of medication.

A report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that at least 30% of antibiotics prescribed in US outpatient settings are unnecessary. The CDC launched its “Get Smart; Know When Antibiotics Work” program, focused on decreasing inappropriate antibiotic use in the outpatient setting. In 2014, the White House released the National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria with a goal of decreasing inappropriate outpatient antibiotic use by 50% and inappropriate inpatient use by 20% by 2020. And, on an international level, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed a 5-year strategic framework in 2015 for implementing its Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance. Family practitioners are on the front lines of this battle.

Risks of antibiotic overuse

Risks of antibiotic overuse or overprescribing include not only increase in antibiotic resistance, but increase in disease severity and disease length. It also contributes to health complications and adverse effects; Risk of death, healthcare costs, re hospitalization, and need for medical treatment of health problems that previously may have resolved on their own.

When and where are antibiotics most often inappropriately prescribed?

The diagnosis leading to the most several inappropriate prescribing of antibiotics is acute respiratory tract infection (ARTI) that includes bronchitis, otitis media, sinusitis, tonsillitis, common cold, and pneumonia. Up to 40% of antibiotic prescriptions for these circumstances are needless. Bronchitis is the most common ARTI diagnosis associated with inappropriate antibiotic prescription. Other examples of inappropriate use include prescribing a non–first-line antibiotic or an antibiotic with excessively broad-spectrum activity for a susceptible infection or an infection that may be treated with a narrow-spectrum drug.

Strategies for curbing the menace of over prescribing

1. Patient should be made aware about the difference between a viral and bacterial infection and why antibiotics are not appropriate for viral infections. Let them know the ill effects of overprescribing.

2. Describe an acute respiratory tract infection as a “chest cold” rather than an upper respiratory infection or even worse bronchitis. Use a “symptom treatment prescription pad” that lists such things as salt water gargles, nasal rinses, sucking on hard candies, and taking acetaminophen or a non steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, such treatment should be given first priority

3. Consider providing a “delayed prescription” for antibiotics in case of any disease

4. Antibiotics should be only prescribed by the healthcare experts

5. Electronic medical record “prompts” that require physicians to provide an “antibiotic justification note” when a potentially inappropriate antibiotic is prescribed for a particular diagnosis.

6. Distribution of patient information that explains the limitations and potential harms of overprescribing antibiotics to patients.

Reducing antibiotic prescribing reduces resistance

There is also strong evidence that when physicians decrease antibiotic prescribing, antimicrobial resistance follows suit. Reduction of macrolide antibiotic consumption in Finland led to a reduction in streptococci macrolide resistance from 16.5% to 8.6%. Since then, multiple studies have demonstrated similar results for both respiratory and urinary tract infections.

