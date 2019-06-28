Overpopulation: Myths and facts

June 28, 2019 | Abid Ullah Jan

The overpopulation myths are handy for the exploiters, giving them a ‘scientific’ excuse for the misery they cause so they can enjoy their blood-money without remorse

Various studies have proved that poverty and under development has no direct link to population growth per se. The causes of underdevelopment can be both internal and external. Internal causes may include poor political and economic administration, widespread corruption, excessive military budgets combined with inadequate spending on health and education, fratricidal wars, defective markets, entrepreneurial freedom erroneously understood as the right to the unbridled pursuit of profit, violations of the principle of subsidiary, cultural-historical factors that define norms of behavior inimical to the pursuit of integral development. To put it simply, the hungry are hungry because they are excluded from the land or cannot earn enough to survive and not because of a natural limit to the amount of food that can be produced. In Latin America, for example, 11% of the population was landless in 1961; by 1975 it was 40%. Approximately 80% of all Third World agricultural land is owned by 3% of landowners.

Externally, less developed nations can be the victims of an inequitable distribution of the world's resources as well as of international trade and financial arrangements, which work against them. IMF and World Bank, which claim to be working to alleviate poverty and assist poorest of the poor, are actually making their lives miserable. Poor countries are often over-burdened by foreign debt and unable to gain affordable access to the technology they need to further the development process. Problems such as these can only be eradicated through the pursuit of social justice, which will enable integral development to occur.

A leading proponent of this view of the population/development nexus was the economic demographer Professor Colin Clark who is credited with the development of the concept of Gross National Product (GNP). Stressing the positive role of population growth in the development process, Clarke used detailed statistical comparisons within and between developing nations to demonstrate a positive relationship between rate of population growth and rate of product growth per head. When he died in September 1989, the London Times paid tribute to Clark's work by saying: "It was the fruit of an independent mind dedicated to the assembly and presentation of measurable facts... He never accepted the pessimistic view of population growth, and at an international symposium in 1963 with a number of eminent authorities present, Clark's contribution to the subject first attracted most fire; but later, the critics were accepting his estimates as the basis for rational discussion."

Another pioneer of this position was Lord Peter Bauer of the London School of Economics. He was awarded the Milton Friedman Prize "for the advancement of liberty" but he died suddenly at the age of 85 before he could receive it. He stated that the so-called "population explosion" of the twentieth century "should be seen as a blessing rather than a disaster, because it stems from a fall in mortality, a prima facie improvement in people's welfare."

National Academy of Sciences (NAS) in the United States concluded in its 1986 report, titled Population Growth and Economic Development that it is misleading to equate poverty with population growth per se. It found that the claim that population growth led to resource exhaustion was mistaken and it pointed out that to a great extent environmental problems could be resolved by appropriate government policies designed to correct market failure. This study was later confirmed by the Independent Inquiry Report in to Population and Development (IIRPD) commissioned by the Australian Government in 1994. It acknowledged a positive correlation between population growth and sustainable development.

Also, Amartya Sen, winner of the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1998, has argued convincingly that famines in the Third World are not caused by actual food shortages but by institutional failure. For example, he has demonstrated that the Bangladesh famine of 1974 "occurred in a year of greater food availability per head than in any other year between 1971 and 1976." Advocates of population control blame "overpopulation" for poverty in Bangladesh. But the government dominates the buying and processing of jute, the major cash crop, so that farmers receive less for their efforts than they would in a free market. Impoverished farmers flee to the city, but the government owns 40 percent of industry and regulates the rest with price controls, high taxes and unpublished rules administered by a huge, corrupt, foreign-aid dependent bureaucracy. Jobs are hard to find and poverty is rampant. This crowding leads to problems such as sporadic or inefficient food distribution, but this problem is caused by that country's flawed domestic policies.

In fact, Africa, beset with problems often blamed on "overpopulation," has only one-fifth the population density of Europe, and has an unexploited food-raising potential that could feed twice the present population of the world, according to estimates by Roger Revelle of Harvard and the University of San Diego.

It is often claimed that poverty in China is the result of "overpopulation." But Taiwan, with a population density five times as great as mainland China's, produces many times as much per capita. The Republic of Korea, with a population density 3.6 times as great as China's, has a per capita output almost 16 times as great. The Malaysian government abandoned population control in 1984, ushering in remarkable economic growth under free market reforms, while Ecuador, Uruguay, Bulgaria and other countries complained at the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo that though they had reduced their population growth, they still had deteriorating economies.

The overpopulation myths are handy for the exploiters, giving them a "scientific" excuse for the misery they cause so they can enjoy their blood-money without remorse. Unless a transformation of values occurs that recognizes the importance of living as opposed to consuming, the crisis of inequality and poverty will get worse. As Murray Bookchin argues, "If we live in a 'grow-or-die' capitalistic society in which accumulation is literally a law of economic survival and competition is the motor of 'progress,' anything we have to say about population causing the ecological crisis is basically meaningless. Under such a society the biosphere will eventually be destroyed whether five billion or fifty million people live on the planet"