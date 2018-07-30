Overcrowded buses

Dear Editor,
For years we have been demanding from the government and traffic authorities to check overcrowding in buses and public transport but to no use. Buses in Srinagar are jam-packed and despite that the drivers do not move until passengers literally beg them. It is worse for women who cannot board congested buses and have to wait for hours sometimes to find a seat. The buses stop after every 20 metres and it takes an hour to reach few kilometers that otherwise would take half that time. Traffic cops never stop the drivers or challan them. Had the traffic authority challaned the violators on regular basis no bus driver would have dared to violate the rules. For public transporters there are no rules and hundreds of requests simply fall on deaf ears. They have got used to passengers complaining. We have heard so much about traffic police in last few months. If the traffic policemen can clear the roads and streets, why can’t they take action against bus drivers and public transporters who flout rules everyday and create nuisance all the time. Traffic policemen only seem to know and carry out publicity stunts.
Uzma Bhat
Srinagar