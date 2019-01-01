Over Rs 33 lakh medical aid sanctioned by JKMAT for 168 beneficiaries

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
J&K Medical Aid Trust (JKMAT) today sanctioned Rs33.69 lakh in favour of 168 beneficiaries for undergoing treatment for various ailments.
According to an official, the medical aid was sanctioned at the meeting of the JKMAT held here under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary.
The Committee scrutinized all the cases received from various quarters including Deputy Commissioners and Medical Authorities and cleared 168 cases which fulfilled the necessary criteria and norms.
Pertinently, the Committee is empowered to consider/sanction medical aid in favour of the poor patients recommended by the designated authorities for undergoing treatment for serious ailments.
Dr Samir Matoo, Director Health Services, Jammu, Mohammad Arif Khan, Financial Advisor/CAO, Governor’s Office, Dr Fayaz Ahmad Wani, Associate Professor Medicine, Representative of GMC, Jammu attended the meeting.