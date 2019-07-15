Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

July 15, 2019 | Agencies

Over Rs 3 crore was sanctioned as welfare loan and relief in favour of 316 police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.



A police spokesperson on Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir police is continuously focusing on the welfare of its personnel and their families.

“Different schemes have been introduced under the umbrella of Central Police Welfare Fund to help the police personnel who are in need of financial assistance for self treatment or treatment of dependents, self marriage or marriage/ higher education of their children and some religious obligations. These schemes are reviewed from time to time to make them more employee friendly,” he said.