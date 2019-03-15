Over a dozen youth detained during nocturnal raids in Pulwama

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The forces on Wednesday night detained over a dozen youth from a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The police assisted by paramilitary forces and army conducted raids during the night in Astanpora locality of Ratnipora village.

The locals said during the raids forces detained 14 youth.

The detained youth were identified as Towseef Ahmad Mir, Mir Anees , Shahid Ali Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Umar Hamid Jamel lone, Shakeel Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmad Ganie, Shameem Ahmad wagay, Nisar Ahmad Rather, Waseem Rashid Ganie, Reyaz Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Shabir Ahmad Shergojri

A police official said the youth were detained for their involvement in stone pelting.