Over a dozen injured in clashes in Kulgam

AgenciesSrinagar
Over a dozen people were injured when government forces burst teargas shells and fired pellets to disperse protestors who were trying to disrupt Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Kulgam on Sunday.
Officials said that immediately after forces launched a CASO in village Kilgam, Kulgam, hundreds of people, mostly youths, hit the streets in the nearby areas and tried to disrupt the operation.
However, government forces deployed to prevent demonstrators to march towards encounter site, swung into action and chased them away.
The protetsors later reassembled and pelted stones at forces. In retaliation forces fired teargas shells and pellets to disperse the protestors.
Five militants were killed on Sunday in a gunfight between government forces and militants in Kulgam.