Over a dozen illegal structures demolished: SMC

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC)) conducted a demolition drive on Tuesday in Chanpora, Natipora, Jawahar Nagar, Shah Niamtullah Colony Parimpora and its adjoining areas. During the drive more than a dozen illegal structures were demolished.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Commissioner SMC Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, who was accompanied by Chief Enforcement Officer Mudasir Ahmed Banday, ward officers and other concerned officials.

Chief Enforcement Officer, Mudasir Ahmed Banday, while giving details of drive said more than a dozen illegal constructions, both commercial and residential constructions, with deviations were demolished during the drive

“An anti encroachment drive was also conducted in these areas. All the encroached spaces by shopkeepers in form of occupying public spaces by displaying their goods and by raising temporary structures were completely cleared off jointly by the anti encroachment and enforcement squad,” Banday said.