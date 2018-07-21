‘Over 90% complaints disposed of in Governor’s admin’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 20:
Over 90 percent of the complaints received by Governor Narinder Nath Vohra’s administration since the imposition of his rule in the State have been disposed of or forwarded to the concerned quarters.
An official spokesman said since the imposition of the Governor’s rule on June 20, the State's Grievance Cell has received 5901 complaints.
Of those 5365 were disposed of or forwarded to the quarters concerned for their timely redress while 1156 complaints or grievances were under process, he said.
During the same period, the Governor's secretariat received 1922 complaints and grievances of which 1784 were disposed of or forwarded to the quarters concerned, the spokesman said.
The remaining 138 are under process, he said.