Over 80 schools approved five years back not functional yet

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 08:
Over 80 primary schools for Jammu and Kashmir sanctioned in the year 2012-13 under the erstwhile scheme of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) are yet to be made functional.
As per the latest records of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), 83 primary schools sanctioned under the scheme are still unopened. These schools are pending since 2012-13, despite 442 un-served and eligible habitations being available in the State.
This information was revealed by the MHRD during the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting of ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme for Jammu and Kashmir.
The PAB meeting further reveals that out of 68 girls’ hostels sanctioned to the state under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) Scheme, not a single hostel has been made functional so far.
The officials said that 2427 seats for girl students are lying vacant in 97 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya KGBVs (Model I) which are functional.
Sources in the SSA department said that the concerned authorities are yet to inaugurate the sanctioned 80 primary schools because of the clubbing of schools in which they are trying to rationalize the teacher-pupil ratio.
He said, “When there are orders of up-gradation or opening of any school, the SSA has to get the approval from the administrative department and so far no approval has been given to the department for the opening of these primary schools.”
He also said that more than 10,000 schools were inaugurated under the SSA and the concerned authorities have even sought an approval of newly sanctioned primary schools for their opening at the earliest.
While talking about the 68 KGBV’s the sources said that they are under construction and were approved from the year 2015 onwards. This year new 29 KGBV’s were also approved for Educationally Backward Blocks (EBB).
Pertinently, 12 new primary schools for the state were approved by the MHRD with a total estimated cost of Rs. 320.28 lakh and to strengthening the existing schools, approval was given for a total estimate of Rs. 7159.31 lakh for various infrastructure interventions including ACR, toilets for 17 boys and girls schools, boundary wall, ramps and handrails for existing elementary schools.
The SSA State Project Director Tufail Mattoo admitted that 83 primary schools were approved and the department needs to check why these schools are yet to be made functional.