Over 80% prisoners in JK are under-trial

Of 2779 prisoners, 39 are postgraduates
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Sep 10:
Over 80 percent prisoners lodged in various jails in the State are under trials, according to prison’s department data.
Official figures reveal that 2779 prisoners are lodged in 15 jails across the state by the end of June this year and out of them, 2337 were undertrials.
Of 2779 prisoners, the 2674 are male and 105 are females while of 2337 undertrial prisoners, 2240 are male and 97 females, figures reveal.
According to the data, of 2779 prisoners, over eight percent—241 persons (234 male and 7 females)—have been convicted in various cases of crime.
Besides undertrials and convicts, the jail inmates also include 199 persons, who have been classified as detenues while two prisoners are classified as others.
“The jail inmates include those who have been in prisons for many years and some are fresh,” said a prisons official.
Prisoners’ crime
Of 2337 undertrial prisoners, the 1018 are behind bars on charges of murder followed by 395 for rape offence, 373 held under NDPS Act, 220 lodged under Arms Act, 149 on other charges, 53 for theft, 35 on attempt to murder charges, 25 kidnapping and abduction, 19 dowry deaths, 13 burglary.
At least 10 under trails are in jails under Dowry Prohibition Act, 10 for committing crimes against women, eight held for cheating, seven held for violation of Foreign Exchange and Regulation, one undertrial is in prison under Prevention of Corruption Act and another in jail under Explosive and explosive substance Act.
Convicts’ crime
According to Prison’s department figures, of 214 convicts lodged in different jails in the state, the 107 prisoners are murder convicts followed by 46 rape convicts, 34 NDPS convicts, 32 prisoners are convicted of other charges, six prisoners are convicted for attempt to murder.
At least five are convicts of decoity/ burglary, five convicts of Arms Act, four theft convicts, one prisoner convicted of Women related crimes and another convicted of criminal breach of trust/cheating/counterfeiting.
Prisoner qualification
Over a hundred prisoners have a well educational background, mostly graduates and some postgraduates.
Of 2779 prisoners, 968 have under matric qualification followed by 716 illiterate, 538 matriculate, 350 with 10 2, 40 TDC, 125 graduates and 39 postgraduates and three prisoners are holding technical/ professional degree/diploma.
Prisoner occupation
Among the prisoners, 742 are labourers followed, 562 unemployed, 496 self-employed (Business), 129 government employees and 119 others.
According to state prisons department, there are 15 jails in the state and out of which two are central jails, 10 district jails, one special jail for teenaged stone throwers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and two sub-jails, while two more jails—district jail Bhaderwah and district Jail Kargil under construction.
“Prisons department is also contemplating to have a jail at Ramban, Kulgam and Bandipora jails to reduce the crowd in jails,” reads the information available on official website of state prisons department.
“The proposal for these jails has been already sent to the Government.”
After the dramatic escape of Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, Naveed Jatt from SMHS hospital in February this year, authorities conducted a security audit of all the fortified jails in the state and several high-profile prisoners were shifted from jails in Valley to outside state jails.
According to an official all prisons are fortified against any attack or escape besides for monitoring activities of the prisoners communicate with the guard on duty, CCTVs and Intercom Systems are installed in jails.
The use of mobile phones is completely banned and mobile device jammers are also installed in jails to prevent the use of communication devices by jail inmates, an official said.
He said frisking of visitors had also been introduced besides metal detectors are installed in all Jails to prevent the smuggling of arms and ammunition or other prohibited articles.
Correctional measures
Deputy Inspector General of prisons, Mohammad Sultan said jail inmates were getting educational and skill training facilities.
He said the jail inmates were self-studying through special study centre of IGNOU Central Jail Kotbhalwal, Central Jail Srinagar, District Jail Jammu, and District Jail Udhampur.
The prisons officer said jail inmates, who wish to avail the lessons, get an education from teachers of the state education department in jails besides skill training is also provided to prisoners.
“In Kotbhalwal and central jail Jammu, inmates are manufacturing clothes while in central Jail Srinagar inmates try their hands in paper mashie, embroidery work, and electric house wiring besides computer training,” Lone added.
