Over 700 cases disposed-off at Lok Adalat in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 31:
A Lok Adalat was held on Wednesday at District Court Complex, Janipura, Jammu which disposed-off as many as 708 cases in a day
According to an official, to settle the cases in the Lok Adalat seven benches were constituted. A total number of 736 cases were taken up out of which 708 number of cases were disposed off. Besides a total of Rs. 53,600 was settled in the Lok Adalat.
Bench No. 01 constituting of V.C. Koul, Pr. District & Sessions Judge, Jammu, Haq Nawaz Zargar, 3rd Addl. District & Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA. Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Presiding Officer, MACT Jammu, dealt with MACT cases.
Bench No. 02 comprising of Mohan Lal Manhas, Special Judge, Anti Corruption, CBI Cases Jammu, Tasleem Arief, Addl. Sessions Judge, Anticorruption, Jammu and Madhu Sharma, 2nd Addl. Munsiff, Jammu dealt with Matrimonial Cases.
Bench No. 03 comprised of Ashwani Kumar Sharma (Chief Judicial Magistrate) Jammu and Wangial Tsering, Forest Magistrate Jammu dealt with criminal cases and petty offences.
Bench No. 04 comprising of Kusum Lata Pandita, Sub-Judge, Jammu and Swati Gupta, Sub-Registrar Jammu dealt with Civil Cases.
Bench No. 05 comprising of Sudhir Khajuria, Special Electricity Mobile Magistrate, Jammu and Manjeet Rai, Spl. Mobile Magistrate, P&T Jammu dealt with Electricity and passenger taxes.
Bench No. 06 was presided over by Manoj Parihar, Special Municipal Magistrate, Jammu dealt with Municipality related cases.
Bench No. 07 comprising of Amit Sharma, Special Mobile Magistrate, Traffic, Jammu, Yahya Firdous Ahangar, Spl. Railway Magistrate, Jammu and Slahuddin Ahmed, Additional Mobile Magistrate, Traffic Jammu dealt with Railway Cases and Petty Offences, the official added.