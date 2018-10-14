Over 70 pc road accidents occurred on bright sunny days: Report

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Contrary to popular perception, Indian roads witnessed more accidents on bright sunny days as compared to rainy or foggy days, in 2017, according to government data.
A massive 3.4 lakh road crashes of the total 4.7 lakh accidents last year occurred on sunny clear days, as per
the report on accidents in 2017 by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
"Adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain, thick fog and hail storms make driving riskier as visibility reduces and road surface gets slippery. The data of road accidents for 2017, however, shows that almost 3/4th of the accidents took place under sunny/clear weather," the report said.
Of the 4.70 lakh road accidents last year, 1.47 lakh people lost their lives, it said.
The data showed that bright clear days witnessed 73.3 per cent (3.40 lakh) of India's total road crashes in 2017 in which 1.02 lakh persons (69.6 per cent of the persons killed during the year) lost their lives.
Contrary to popular perception, rainy days saw just 9.5 per cent of India's road crashes (44,010) in which 13,142 (8.9 per cent) people were killed.
Foggy and misty days witnessed 26,982 accidents in which 11,090 persons (7.5 per cent) died.
Hail and sleet claimed 1,523 lives last year in 3,078 accidents (0.7 per cent).
As per the report, more than 70 per cent of fatal road crashes in 2017 involved adults in the age group of 18-45.
The report said National Highways accounted for 30.4 per cent of total road accidents and 36 per cent of deaths in 2017.
Accidents on state highways and other roads constitute 25 per cent and 44.6 per cent, respectively. In case of fatality, state highways and other roads accounted for 26.9 per cent and 37.1 per cent, respectively.