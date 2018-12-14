Over 60000 beneficiaries registered in JK under PMMVY

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 13:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone today reviewed implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) in the state.
According to an official, Mission Director ICDS, Vir ji Hangloo informed the Secretary Social Welfare that 60598 beneficiaries are registered under the scheme in J&K.
He said out of the total number of registered beneficiaries 49493 have received one instalment, 35597 two instalments and 17023 three instalments till date.
The registered beneficiaries include 4666 scheduled castes 5229 scheduled tribe and 50403 general category beneficiaries.
The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India has released Rs 29 croreto J&K for the implementation of the scheme out of which Rs 15.47crore have been released to the beneficiaries through DBT.
It was informed that all the beneficiaries under the scheme are Aadhar seeded.
Speaking at the meeting, Dr Lone asked for expediting the implementation of the scheme and to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out.He directed for capacity building of frontline workers particularly Anganwadi workers for effective implementation of the scheme.It was decided that best performing workers and officers will be given performance-based incentives out of flexi funds available under the scheme.
Pertinently, under PMMVY a cash assistance of Rs 5000 is provided to the women in three instalments for the first child at different stages of pregnancy and post-child birth.
All pregnant women and lactating mothers, excluding those in regular employment with the Central Government or the State Governments or PSUs or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law for the time being in force, are eligible for assistance under the scheme, the official added.