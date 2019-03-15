About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Over 600 lakh revenue documents to be digitized in JK’

The Revenue department on Thursday said that the department is going to digitize as many as 660 lakh documents under the Digital India land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in the State.
As per an official, it was revealed during a meeting chaired by Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal.
While chairing the high level meeting, he said that the programme is aimed to usher in a system of updated land records, automatic mutation, integration between textual and spatial records, interconnectivity between revenue and registration to replace the present deed registration and presumptive title system with that of conclusive titling with the titled guarantee.
It was stated in the meeting that total quantum of revenue documents to be scanned in the state are 660 lakh out of which 362 lakh of Kashmir and 298 lakh of Jammu while as the total number of revenue documents scanned are 2,97,92,251 which include 1,37,40,767 of Kashmir and 1,60,51,484 of Jammu approximately.
He stressed upon the officials for constant monitoring of the staff involved in the said project. He said that it is achievable target but need is to work hard with more dedication.
He also asked the concerned officials to expedite and mobilize staff for checking the quality of the scanning work done by the vendors. He also said that the concerned officials should take initiatives for completion of work by providing sufficient infrastructure facilities to the vendors so that each and every record would be digitized.
He also asked the vendor to gear up the pace of work so that the set target could be achieved within the stipulated time.
DC Jammu Ramesh Kumar, DC Samba Sushma Chouhan, Additional Commissioner Jammu Manisha Sareen, Additional Commissioner with FCR Surat Singh, Regional Director Survey and Land Records Udhampur Rajesh Kumar, Regional Director Survey and Land Records Jammu, Rifat Kohli, ADCs of Kathua, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Udhampur, ACRs of Jammu Division, Consultant JaKLARMA, Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaries of District Jammu were present.
DCs, ADCs and ACRs of Kashmir, Ladakh Divisions and Ramban, Doda, Poonch and Rajouri attended the meeting through Video conferencing, the official added.

 

 

