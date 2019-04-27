Over 5600 cancer cases detected in 2018

April 27, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Budgam top list of cases

A total of 5642 cancer patients were detected in 2018 in J&K, slightly lesser than previous years, even as the State lags in medical advancements to cure victims.

Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura reveals that it registered 4619 fresh cancer cases in the previous year.

In Kashmir division, Srinagar continues to top the list of new registrations at the SKIMS followed by Baramulla, Anantnag and Budgam.

“At least 1105 patients were from Srinagar, 614 from Baramulla, 604 from Anantnag, 421 from Budgam, 298 from Kupwara, 293 from Kulgam, 246 from Pulwama, 226 from Ganderbal, 203 from Shopian and 202 from Bandipora,” the RCC figures read.

Patients from Jammu areas also visit SKIMS to seek treatment and have to travel long distances to reach Srinagar and bear a huge financial burden.

The figures note that 88 patients were from Doda, 77 from Ramban, 53 from Rajouri, 51 from Poonch, five from Kathua, 14 from Jammu city, 36 from Kishtwar and 18 from Reasi, Udhampur and Samba.

Similarly, 65 patients who turned for treatment belonged to Ladakh division. Of them 47 were from Kargil and 18 from Leh district.

Head Department of Medical Oncology, SKIMS, Soura, Dr Gul Muhammad Bhat said sedentary lifestyle, faulty diet, and obesity had been the main reasons behind cancer.

“A total of 35 percent of cancers are caused by smoking. People need to be educated about the adverse effects of smoking. Smoking is a root cause of lung cancer in Kashmir. There is a need to curb smoking and strengthen anti-tobacco laws,” he told Rising Kashmir.

Bhat said there were 200 types of cancers worldwide and many of them were found in Kashmir adding that lung cancers were common in Kashmir and were increasing.

“A total of 70-75 percent of breast cancer patients are cured at SKIMS. It depends on the state of the disease,” Bhat said suggesting adherence to active lifestyle to fight cancer.

Similarly, the department of Radiation Oncology, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has also registered 1032 cancer patients in the previous year.

Head Department of Radiation Oncology GMC Srinagar, Prof Sanaullah Kuchay said the cases were rising.

“It is rising exponentially at GMC,” Kuchay said. “According to the patients we are getting, we nearly have 75 people per 1 lakh population diagnosed with cancer every year. However, the number is lower than all-India average of 100 per 1 lakh cases,” he said.

Kuchay said Kashmir had witnessed a rise from 25 to 75 cases per one lakh population in the last ten years.

He predicted that by next few years, the percentage will further go up.

Kuchay said the most important factor was that there was a tremendous rise in lung cancer.

“It is the most common cancer here because of smoking and environment issues,” he said.

As per Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) released last year 19.4 percent people in JK smoke, 1.4 percent smoke as well as consume smokeless tobacco, 2.9 percent only consume smokeless tobacco while 76.3 percent are non-smokers.

Kuchay said environmental factors including deforestation has taken a toll, especially in Srinagar saying that Chinar trees had been chopped down, diluting the air quality.

He said there had been improvements in the diagnosis.

“There is no longer any stigma. Cancer patients are coming up in early stages. There are patients who go to doctors simultaneously along with faith healers,” Kuchay said.

Stressing that the district hospitals were playing a role to cure cancer patients, he said earlier doctors at district hospitals used to refer cancer patients directly for minor issues.

However, there is still a lack of radiotherapy facility in district hospitals and if developed it could help minimize the huge burden on tertiary care hospitals in Srinagar.

Every day SMHS hospital of GMC Srinagar gets three to four new cancer patients.

“Gastrointestinal cancer forms 60 percent of cancers in Kashmir. Breast, esophagus, lung, and stomach are major types of cancers in the Valley,” Kuchay said.

In 2011, 3057 cases were detected in Kashmir, which increased to 3288 in 2012. In 2013, 3157 cases were detected. In 2014, the figures increased to 3940 and in 2015, 4275 cases were registered. In 2016 and 2017, the cases again increased to 4976 and 5731 respectively. In 2018 at least 5642 patients were detected which is a minor decline.

Kashmir is still in need of better facilities and resources for cancer patients with the official claims having fallen flat as the State Cancer Institute (SCI) at SKIMS is yet to be made operational, pushing a large chunk of patients to the wall.

However, SKIMS officials said they were in process to procurement equipment for the SCI and have set September 2019 fresh deadline to make the much-hyped facility operational.

Detected cancer patients

2011 3057

2012 3288

2013 3157

2014 3940

2015 4275

2016 4976

2017 5731

2018 5642