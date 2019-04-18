About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 500 polling parties dispatched for three constituencies of Udhampur

As many as 511 polling parties, comprising of 2,044 polling staff and 44 micro-Observer have been dispatched on Wednesday for different polling stations of the three Assembly constituencies of the district viz; Udhampur, Chenani, Ramnagar of the district today along with poll material, EVMs/VVPAT machines.
As per an official, General Observer, Kahan Singh Pannu and District Election Officer, Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla were present on the occasion.
The DEO, Udhampur informed that a total of 511 polling parties have been dispatched for 169 polling parties for 60- Udhampur while 149 polling parties 61- Chenani and 193 parties for 62-Ramnagar respectively. Besides, 13 polling parties of far off areas of Ramnagar constituency were dispatched on Tuesday.
He further informed that 24 Zonal and 55 Sector Magistrates have been appointed by District Administration for smooth conduct of general election in the district.
DEO emphasized upon the Zonal/sector Magistrates and Zonal/Sector Officers of the Police to evolve better coordination on April 18, 2019 in the district Udhampur to ensure effective and transparent polling. He impressed upon the AROs, Zonal and Sector Magistrates to ensure that poll parties must reach their destinations well in time.

 

