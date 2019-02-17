Over 4500 vehicles leave for Jammu after remaining stranded for about two weeks

AgenciesSrinagar
Over 4500 vehicles, stranded for about two weeks on this side of the Jawahar tunnel, were allowed to leave for Jammu on Sunday morning as only one-way traffic will continue to ply on Srinagar-Jammu highway.
No vehicles, including forces' convoy, would be allowed from opposite direction, official sources said Sunday morning.
After allowing Jammu to Srinagar traffic for three consecutive days to clear thousands of stranded vehicles, including trucks loaded with essentials and oil tankers besides carrying passengers, it was decided to allow traffic from here to Jammu on Sunday, sources told a news agency.
They said over 4,500 vehicles, including trucks loaded with fruit, stranded at Qazigund and other places on this side of the Jawahar tunnel, were allowed to move towards Jammu this after about two weeks. Fresh traffic from Srinagar will be allowed only after clearing all stranded vehicles, they said.
There is improvement in the weather but intermittent landslides and shooting has now become a routine on the highway, disrupting traffic movement. However, he said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Beacon authorities are working round the clock to put through the road as soon as possible. However, Ramban and Ramsu stretch have been disturbing where landslides and shooting are occurring intermittently.
Traffic on the highway, connecting Ladakh with Kashmir, remained closed since December last year due to accumulation of heavy snow which has now frozen. However, traffic from Kargil to Leh was through. The highway is likely to reopen in March or April.
The Anantnag-Kishtwar and Shopian to Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region roads also remained closed since December last year.