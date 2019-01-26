‘Over 44000 grievances disposed of by Grievance Cell’

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 25:
The JK Governor’s Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) has since June 20, 2018 received 45045 complaints/grievances of which 44050 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 995 complaints / grievances are under process, an official claimed.
As per the official, similarly, on the directions of the Governor, all three advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.