About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

‘Over 44000 grievances disposed of by Grievance Cell’

Published at January 26, 2019 12:32 AM 0Comment(s)540views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 25:

 The JK Governor’s Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) has since June 20, 2018 received 45045 complaints/grievances of which 44050 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 995 complaints / grievances are under process, an official claimed.
As per the official, similarly, on the directions of the Governor, all three advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top