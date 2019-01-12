About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Over 40000 grievances disposed of by Grievance Cell

Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 11:

The JK Governor’s Grievance Cell has disposed off over 40000 grievances so far, an official said Friday
He said that the JK Governor’s Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) has since June 20, 2018 received 41716 complaints/grievances of which 40457 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 877 complaints / grievances are under process.
Similarly, on the directions of Governor, all three advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

