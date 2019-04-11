Over 4000 crores of dev funds lapsed in last fiscal for inaction: JKSECC

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Socio Economic Coordination Committee (JKSECC) has urged the state government to initiate a high level probe into the reported lapsing of over 4000 Crores of funds earmarked for developmental works in the previous fiscal owing to the inaction by various Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) besides officials of planning and finance departments.

The spokesperson of the Coordination Committee said in a meeting of JKSECC, an amalgam of various trade, industrial, travel, tour, tourism, horticulture, educational, contractors, pharmaceutical, houseboat, bakers, transport and other civil society formations, the members regretted that over 50% of the funds earmarked for the developmental works across the state had been lapsed at the end of recently concluded financial year for failure in timely utilization of funds by executing departments and delayed approval and authorization by various administrative departments.

The spokesperson said taking a strong note of the reports submitted the head of its constituent member JKCCC Jeelani Purza, the members of JKSECC expressed their concern and have thus demanded probe in this grave matter to fix responsibility followed by a stern action against the defaulting officers responsible for such huge lapsing of funds.

It has been reported that a whopping amount of above 4000 Crores got lapsed in the previous year because of non-action by the DDOs and other officers at various levels of the administration and execution. The inaction on the part of officials has added to already created liabilities of over 1076 Crores payable to the contractors and other entrepreneurs since 2014.

It has also been reported that planning and development department as well as Finance department first delayed approvals and physical release of funds and then compounded their utilization with issuance of irrational and impracticable stipulations and orders.

The spokesperson said in many cases, the Finance department released funds to the concerned departments on 31st of March when the last date for submitting bills to the treasuries was fixed as 30th of March by the same department.

"This malfunctioning on the part of concerned functionaries with no accountability has led to colossal public inconvenience with abrupt halting of maintenance and development of public assets owing to an ugly confrontation between the government and contractors" observed the members.

JKSECC, in the larger public interest, has sought immediate intervention of the Governor, his advisors and chief Secretary in the whole matter in order to come up with details and defaults in funds lapsing cases along with the action taken by the government against erring officials.