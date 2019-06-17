Over 39 °C temperature in Jammu

June 17, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Scorching heat continued to prevail here on Sunday, with the mercury recording 39.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The weather agency has forecast scattered rains and thunderstorm with gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in the city was at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar witnessed a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius.

The winter capital has been recording a temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department had said.

Last, Monday recorded the season's highest temperature at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

May 31 is the second hottest day with a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar has shown an upward trend and recorded a high of 25.7 degrees Celsius, which was 2.3 notches below average for the season. The minimum temperature stayed at 13.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Leh recorded a high of 16.3 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg and Pahalgam health resorts registered maximum temperatures at 15.5 and 21.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT had said.

