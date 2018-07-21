Over 3,500 yatris leave for Amarnath

AgenciesSrinagar
Despite cloudy weather, the annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was progressing smoothly as fresh batches of 3,500 pilgrims left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps for the holy cave shrine early Saturday morning.
As many as 1,632 pilgrims, including 428 women and saints, left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu base camp in 50 vehicles for Kashmir valley at 0300 hrs under unprecedented security arrangements.
About 1,500 yatris, including women and sadhus, left Baltal base camp for the cave shrine.