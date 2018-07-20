Over 3,500 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

AgenciesSrinagar
Over 3,500 pilgrims, including women and saints, on Friday morning left Baltal and Nunwan Pahalgam base camps for the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.
Over 2.17 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the holy cave since the commencement of the 60-day-long pilgrimage from June 28.
About 1,735 pilgrims, including 369 women, left Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu base camp in 56 vehicles for Kashmir under unprecedented security arrangements.
The weather is pleasant and pilgrimage was progressing smoothly from both traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal tracks, official sources said.
They said over 2,000 yatris, including women and sadhus, left Baltal base camp for the cave shrine early this morning. The pilgrims will reach the cave shrine after covering the 14 km hilly distance on foot. Pilgrims, who had night halt in the camp near the cave, have also started their return journey to base camp.
They said over 1,500 left Nunwan Pahalgam base camp for first halting station at Chandanwari on the traditional track. However, majority of the pilgrims will continue their journey towards the next halting station, they said, adding that the yatris, who had night halt at Chandanwari, also left for next station early this morning.
Meanwhile, pilgrims, who had night halt at other camps, also left for the cave shrine.
Over 8,000 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave shrine during the past 24 hours. Pilgrims, who had night halt at camps, are reaching the cave shrine since early this morning to have darshan there. Yesterday, 7,765 yatris had paid obeisance on Thursday.