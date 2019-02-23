Over 3500 Kashmiri students studying outside have returned: PSAJK

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 22:
Fearing reprisal, at least 3500 Kashmiri students studying outside the state in different colleges and universities have returned to Valley while more than 250 students are stuck in mosques of Jammu, Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) said on Friday.
Chairman of PSAJK, G N Var said more than 3500 Kashmiri students have reached Valley and nearly 250 students have been shifted to Jammu who also want to return home following the Lethpora suicide attack on February 14 in which over 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed.
Var while addressing the media persons here said the issue is alarming and needs to be resolved before the situation turns bad to worse.
“In the year 2010 the Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) was launched and to get the free admissions, a provision was fixed that the scheme will be applicable only to those who opt to study outside the State,” Var said.
Demanding amendment in the rules to get PMSSS, PSAJK said “They give Rs 1200 crore scholarship for colleges outside the state, had they included local colleges in the scholarship, the students would have been safe and the local infrastructure would also have developed.”
“No harassment or thrashing incident was done with any Kashmiri student in good and prominent colleges but the institutions where the harassment and expelling of students took place are of low grade - ‘B and C’ class,” he said.
Var also said every year at least more than 11,000 students go outside Kashmir to pursue their studies, adding, “Education sector of Kashmir is always being politicized. Of the 3500 students who have arrived here, 95 percent belong to economy class.”
PSAJK also said that whenever harassment or life threatening incident takes place, the students are no longer safe in that particular college or university.
“We want the government to find an out of box solution to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri students,” said Var.
“So far government has not allowed us to establish a single private university. We want them to allow us to establish private colleges and universities in Kashmir valley so that more and more students can be accommodated,” Var said.