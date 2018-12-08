About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

‘Over 34000 grievances dealt with during Governor’s Rule’

Published at December 08, 2018 12:01 AM 0Comment(s)330views


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, DECEMBER 7:

Since the imposition of Governor’s Rule, the Grievance Cell (including Governor’s Secretariat) received 35322 complaints/grievances of which 34313 have been dealt with / forwarded to the concerned quarters for timely redressal while as 639 complaints / grievances are under process.

According to an official, similarly, on the directions of Governor, all the four Advisors to the Governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations / deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu as per the schedule and are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments.

