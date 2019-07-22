Over 3055 rape incidents reported in last 10-years in state

July 22, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

254 rape, 1079 kidnapping, 1602 molestation, 86 eve-teasing incidents registered by police in 2018

The state has witnessed 3055 rape incidents during last ten years, reveals the data of the Crime Branch of Police in its Crime Gazette-2018.

According to the data—compiled from 2009 and 2018—on an average 300 rape incidents were witnessed each year in the state.

The worst year for the women and girls in the state was 2013 when the highest 378 rape incidents were registered by the police, the data notes.

The statistics show a steep rise in rape incidents during five years from 2009 to 2013.

In 2009, police registered 237 rape incidents in the state. The number of such incidents rose to 245 in 2010. The incidents jumped to 277 in 2011 while the number further increased to 303 in 2012 and it rose to 378 in 2013.

However, the number of rape incidents decreased to 354 in 2014 while it declined to 315 incidents in 2015 and it further diminished to 275 such incidents in 2016.

The disturbing trend witnessed increase again in 2017 when 317 rape incidents were registered by the police and it again rose to 354 in 2018.

As per figures, of 354 rape incidents were recorded in 2018, the highest 55 such incidents were registered in Jammu district followed by 29 incidents in Rajouri, 27 in Udhampur, 22 in Reasi, 20 in Poonch, 16 in Ramban, 14 in Kathua, 12 in Doda, nine in Kishtiwar and seven in Samba.

In Kashmir division, the highest 21 rape incidents were registered in central Kashmir’s Budgam district followed by 20 rape incidents in Anantnag district, 18 in Srinagar, 17 in Kupwara, 15 in Kulgam, 11 in Sopore, 10 in Baramulla, seven each in Bandipora and Ganderbal, five each in Awantipora and Leh, three each in Pulwama and Shopian, while one rape incident was registered by police in Handwara and Kargil recorded zero rape incident.

The official figures reveal that 3623 cases of crime against women including rape were registered by police in the state in 2018.

Of 3623 cases, the highest 1602 cases were registered under 354 RPC for molestation and outraging the modesty of women. The number of such incidents registered in 2017 was 1422.

Last year 1079 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women and girls were registered against 960 such cases in 2017. Similarly, police registered 325 cases under section 498 RPC (cruelty by husband or relatives of husband) in 2018 against 375 in 2017, an increase of 50 such cases in a year.

Police also registered 167 cases of abetment and attempt to suicide by women in 2018 against 153 such cases registered in 2017, an increase of 14 such cases in a year.

Eve teasing cases however witnessed decrease from 129 cases registered in 2017 to 86 such cases in 2018 while eight dowry death cases were registered in 2018 as well as in 2017.

Last year, one case was registered under Dowry Restraint Prohibition Act 1960. However, two such cases were registered in 2017.

In 2018, police had also registered a case under supersession of Immoral Trafficking in women and Girls 1956.

